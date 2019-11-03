RESCUE WRAP: Man retrieved from maxi yacht, highway crash

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown five missions and more than 1700km across the region since Friday to airlift the ill and injured to hospital.

At 2.15am today, CQ Rescue was tasked to retrieve a seriously ill man from a maxi yacht bound for Hayman Island.

The boat arrived at the island within 90 minutes of the triple-0 call and the ill man was stabilised and loaded into the helicopter for flight to Mackay Base Hospital.

At 8.15am on Saturday morning, the rescue helicopter flew 370 kilometres to transfer a Dysart patient to Mackay Base Hospital with an abdominal issue.

Later that afternoon, CQ Rescue was tasked to fly to a cattle property southwest of Clairview to airlift a 63-year-old woman who had taken ill.

On Friday, the Mackay-based rescue helicopter flew to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway, at Strathfield, after a man suffered a head injury when his car ran off the road and down an embankment about 1.30pm.

RESCUE: The scene of a motor vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway, Strathfield.

The 30-year-old Emerald man had been travelling with his partner and young children when the car left the road.

The woman and two children were uninjured, but the driver was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition for further tests and observation.

At 10.30pm Friday, RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to airlift a seriously ill 52-year-old man from Proserpine to Townsville hospital.

The helicopter crew did not return to base until 5am Saturday, with the entire critical mission taking seven hours and the helicopter flying more than 660km.