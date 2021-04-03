Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
News

Rescuers use power cord to save man after CBD hole fall

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews used an electrical cord to pull a young man out of a four-metre deep hole in Darwin's CBD overnight.

NT Police were first called to the ordeal at 1.30am Saturday along Wood Street.

At the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had fallen into the pit.

Crews then performed a "vertical rescue" using an electrical cord.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for a check up.

Originally published as Rescuers use power cord to save man after Darwin CBD hole fall

fall rescue

Just In

    Putin declared sexiest man

    Putin declared sexiest man
    • 3rd Apr 2021 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Baby born with three penises

      Baby born with three penises
      • 3rd Apr 2021 10:38 AM

      Top Stories

        BOM reveals highest rainfall totals for Mackay Whitsunday

        Premium Content BOM reveals highest rainfall totals for Mackay Whitsunday

        Weather PLUS: Find out what weather you can expect for the rest of the Easter long weekend >>>

        • 3rd Apr 2021 10:13 AM
        Last flying boat left in Australia to return to Whitsundays

        Premium Content Last flying boat left in Australia to return to Whitsundays

        Travel Whitsundays flying boat tours offer seat on the Grummond Mallard

        Woman thrown from car in Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Woman thrown from car in Bruce Highway crash

        News Two women in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Bruce Highway south of...

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations