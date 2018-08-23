Reserves fend off the Tigers

AIRBORNE: Jaimes Raine in action for the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Reserves' side on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles reserves have secured their place in the finals after sending the Bakers Creek Tigers packing on Saturday with a 48-point win.

An early lead saw the Sea Eagles double the Tigers on the scoreboard by half-time with midfielders Jordan Hill and Gregory Pippett keeping the ball moving toward the forward 50.

The Tigers attempted to bite back in the second half, but there would be no match for the fighting fury of the Sea Eagles with hearts set on a top three finish.

The final result came in with the Sea Eagles, 12.8-80 to Tigers, 4.8-32.

Jake West launched four through the posts landing Best on Ground honours alongside Jordan Hill, Gregory Pippett, Leigh Maskell who dominated the backline and Cody Love.

Coach Luke Sommerville said the talk on field was instrumental in the dynamic win.

"It was a pretty good win because they were communicating really well and that helped move the ball efficiently,” he said.

"We just need to continue to get the skills right heading into the last home game against the Saints next weekend.”

The Sea Eagles women's side has been knocked out of finals contention after copping a flogging from the Bakers Creek Tigers.

The first quarter played out on fairly equal terms, but by the second term the Tigers were on the prowl kicking five unanswered goals by half-time.

Coach Michael Jarvis said the girls fought really hard and finished the season enjoying their football.

"It's a new game for the girls up here. They don't get to train as much and we had a few out this week as well,” he said.

"Last year they won one game, this year they won four so it's a great improvement.”

The final score read Sea Eagles 3.2-20 to Tigers, 13.13-91.

The Under-17s continue their chain of victories defeating the Bakers Creek Tigers Under-17s by 35-points.

Alex Schultz landed Best on Ground with four goals to his name alongside Mitchell Healey, Tyne Chick, Jayden Clark and and Josh Ekert, who suffered a broken wrist after being tackled by two players.

Making headway to four quarters of quality football, the Sea Eagles Under-17s walked away with a result of 9.14-68 to 5.3-33.

The Seniors, Reserves, Women's and Under-17s will take on the North Mackay Saints in the final home game next weekend. The Under-14s will begin round 1 of the finals series against the Eastern Swans.