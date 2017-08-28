Reserves play best half of season to keep semi hopes alive

The Whitsunday FC Premier League Mens had another tough outing on Saturday.

WHITSUNDAY FC reserve goal keeper, Nathan Sothmann, saved five goals at the weekend to keep the team's chance of a top four finish alive.

Coming into the clash on Saturday at the Whitsunday Sportspark the top-of the-table Rangers were a good chance of the win.

Sothmann said their on field presence was somewhat "cocky” when they ran out, but down two goals to nil at the break the visitors got a wake up call.

The Rangers then put on three goals to Whitsunday FC's one in the second stanza of play to draw the match 3-3.

Sothmann was elated with the opening half.

"We ere pretty happy with it. It was our best half of footy all year,” he said.

Kurt Ashley stood out as one of the best along with the Taylor twins one of whom found the back of the net and opening goal scorer Kiel Croker had a great game.

The draw at the weekend and the win last week ensures the Whitsunday FC Reserves a spot in the top four with two competition rounds remaining.

Sothmann said after the loss suffered by the Premier Men's side on Saturday - who are now a mathematical impossibility of making the semis - all attention will now be focused on the Reserves.

Sothmann said nearly all players then turned around and played a second 80 minutes for the Premier Men's clash against the Wanderers, which was one of the reasons for the side's loss, 12-3.

"All players played two games and we had no goal keep available. A lot of people were playing out of position,” he said.

Sothmann said Whitsunday Reserves are finding some good form at the right end of the season and it felt like "we are slowly getting a bit of momentum and the team is starting to show some consistency”.

Next week the Reserves take on City Brothers in Mackay.