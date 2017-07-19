Reserves whip Wanderers

BIG WIN: WFC player James McEvoy-Bowe in action at the weekend.

SOCCER: Whitsunday FC Reserves dealt the Mackay Wanderers a crushing blow by winning 3-1 at the weekend.

Following the round 12 clash, Whitsunday FC Reserves advanced the team to fifth place on the Mackay and Regional Zone football competition ahead of City Brothers and the Wanderers.

Premier and Reserve Grade coach Ben Smith said it was great to see the team dominate possession.

"For the first time they held possession for long periods, which is something we have been working on at training for a few weeks and it is really pleasing that it's starting to work,” he said.

Jayden Tween gets a head to the ball at the weekend.

But behind top of the table Rangers, second placed Lions and third placed Magpies, Country United are currently in fourth position at the end of round 12.

Next week Whitsunday FC Reserves will take on Rangers at home.

Premier League Whitsunday FC has a bye in round 12 but will meet the second placed Mackay Wanderers at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

Smith said the Premier Men's team had lost both games to the Wanderers but the margins were very close.

"We are confident we can get a win this Saturday,” he said.

The Premier Men's team after round 12 are sitting at fourth place on the ladder.

But by no way out of the race for the semi-final round, Smith said.

"We are definitely convinced we can make the play-offs,” he said.

The Whitsunday FC women's team went down to the City Brothers Premier Women four goals to two.

This Saturday is ladies day at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

It will be a chance for female players to catch up and debrief over a glass of champagne.

It is also a chance to generate interest among the community for next season. The first ever ladies day will get under way from 3pm.

Coinciding with the ladies day event will be a visit from the CEO of Football Queensland, Jeff Foster.

Mr Foster will join board members of Football Mackay to check out the Whitsunday Sportspark upgrades due to begin at the end of the season.