24°
News

Reserves whip Wanderers

Peter Carruthers | 19th Jul 2017 5:29 PM
BIG WIN: WFC player James McEvoy-Bowe in action at the weekend.
BIG WIN: WFC player James McEvoy-Bowe in action at the weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SOCCER: Whitsunday FC Reserves dealt the Mackay Wanderers a crushing blow by winning 3-1 at the weekend.

Following the round 12 clash, Whitsunday FC Reserves advanced the team to fifth place on the Mackay and Regional Zone football competition ahead of City Brothers and the Wanderers.

Premier and Reserve Grade coach Ben Smith said it was great to see the team dominate possession.

"For the first time they held possession for long periods, which is something we have been working on at training for a few weeks and it is really pleasing that it's starting to work,” he said.

Jayden Tween gets a head to the ball at the weekend.
Jayden Tween gets a head to the ball at the weekend.

But behind top of the table Rangers, second placed Lions and third placed Magpies, Country United are currently in fourth position at the end of round 12.

Next week Whitsunday FC Reserves will take on Rangers at home.

Premier League Whitsunday FC has a bye in round 12 but will meet the second placed Mackay Wanderers at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

Smith said the Premier Men's team had lost both games to the Wanderers but the margins were very close.

"We are confident we can get a win this Saturday,” he said.

The Premier Men's team after round 12 are sitting at fourth place on the ladder.

But by no way out of the race for the semi-final round, Smith said.

"We are definitely convinced we can make the play-offs,” he said.

WFC player James McEvoy-Bowe in action at the weekend.
WFC player James McEvoy-Bowe in action at the weekend.

The Whitsunday FC women's team went down to the City Brothers Premier Women four goals to two.

This Saturday is ladies day at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

It will be a chance for female players to catch up and debrief over a glass of champagne.

It is also a chance to generate interest among the community for next season. The first ever ladies day will get under way from 3pm.

Coinciding with the ladies day event will be a visit from the CEO of Football Queensland, Jeff Foster.

Mr Foster will join board members of Football Mackay to check out the Whitsunday Sportspark upgrades due to begin at the end of the season.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  soccer whitsunday fc whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fete on despite TC Debbie

Fete on despite TC Debbie

THE Cannonvale State School fete will provide a sense of normality post Cyclone Debbie and give students something to look forward to this week.

New take on classic

NEW TOY: Aladdin and his magic iPod will show at the Proserpine RSL.

New take on classic.

Expo to bring Proserpine together

Gwen Gardiner, Colleen Johnson and Beryl Adcock at the make and take workshop at the 2016 ESA arts and craft exhibition.

Arts and Crafts Expo this weekend

Tegan's Treasure is a $10,000 family treat

WINNERS: Damian, Carter and Tegan Pennisi are the winners of the Port of Airlie $10,000 "Treasure" promotion.

Tegan's Treasure is a $10,000 family treat.

Local Partners

Murder investigation didn't stop Death Ship captain's visa

AN ABUSIVE ship captain linked to two deaths aboard his former ship, was granted permission to work in local waters during the murder investigation

Plans revealed for burnt-out shopping centre

An aerial view of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre the day after the Target Country section of the complex was gutted by fire.

Development application lodged with Whitsunday Regional Council

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

UNDER OFFER

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Sold for...

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Sleek and Stylish Townhouse Priced to SELL

8/164 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $257,000

This stunning well appointed , only a short walk to the beach, local cafes, restaurants, parks, schools and Whitsunday Shopping Centre. If you are looking for...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!