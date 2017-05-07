25°
Resident heroes got the job done

Jacob Wilson | 7th May 2017 4:32 PM
Gerald Lovell was one of many who helped clean up Shute Harbour in the days after Cyclone Debbie.
Gerald Lovell was one of many who helped clean up Shute Harbour in the days after Cyclone Debbie.

THE Shute Harbour clean up effort wouldn't have been the same without the relentless effort from those living closest to the carnage.

Excavator and Shute Harbour resident Gerald Lovell was one of the early heroes on the scene clearing debris from neighbouring driveways and making early use of his chainsaw.

Leonie Lovell said her husband's efforts made a significant difference to people trying to get in and out of their properties.

"Nearly the whole of Passage Avenue, Harbour Avenue and Warrain Street were cleared in the time he had," Mrs Lovell said.

"He cleared debris and got out with his chainsaw and chopped everything up and moved it aside into piles so it was easier for council to pick up."

Gerald wasn't alone in his attempt to get Shute Harbour back on track.

Marlene and Russell Hicks were also out helping to restore normality to the area, despite thousands of dollars of damage caused to their home.

"Russell had a chainsaw and chainsawed everything and put on side of the road all the rubbish and debris to put in carpark,"she said.

"There was a massive difference in four days, and we really noticed the difference in a week."

Mrs Hicks also thanked Mark Zunker who travelled from Ayr and brought a Dingo machine with him to assist.

"He got down here at a drop of a hat and brought supplies and beers and borrowed his brothers Dingo," she said.

"He pushed pretty hard and things wouldn't have come through otherwise, they spent a full day and a half going outside just doing what they had to do in the Harbour and Shutehaven."

Council workers, SES and the army soon came to the area to finish clearing what was left of the destruction.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie shute harbour

