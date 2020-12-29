Residents cut off as wet weather floods bridge

The Ted Cunningham Bridge has flooded near the Bowen River Hotel. Picture: Rachael Bowyer

The Ted Cunningham Bridge has flooded near the Bowen River Hotel. Picture: Rachael Bowyer

Residents around Collinsville are cut off from town as heavy rains cause flooding over the Ted Cunningham Bridge.

Bowen River Hotel publican Clare Ringland said this was not an unusual event, adding there was flooding “every time it rains”.

However, she said the recent deluge was taking a toll on business.

“We’ve had a busy last few days with lunches and people coming through,” she said.

“It might put people off from coming to us.”

The water began to rise overnight, and the bridge went under about 9am.

More stories

‘Not good enough’: Camm calls for action on outages

Whitsunday weather: What to expect for New Year

POLLIE PROMISES 2020: What they did and didn’t deliver

Ms Ringland had high hopes it would drop by this afternoon but urged residents “not to bother” trying to cross over to the hotel.

The rain is set to continue across the Whitsundays into 2021 with up to 70mm of rain set for Collinsville on Wednesday, 60mm on Thursday and 35mm on Friday.

Mackay region SES area controller Selina Neill urged residents to keep up to date with road closures at the Whitsunday Regional Council website.

“If it’s flooded, forget it,” she said.

“If you come across a flooded road, you need to back it up, turn around and maybe think of an alternate route.

“Don’t chance it.”