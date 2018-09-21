Menu
A PSPA has been declared in Ipswich.
News

Residents evacuated as public emergency declared

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Sep 2018 7:49 PM

RESIDENTS have been evacuated and people are being asked to avoid the area after Queensland Police declared a public emergency in Ipswich.

Police made a PSPA emergency declaration for the area bounded by Chillcot St, Margaret St, Glebe Rd and Dorothy St at Silkstone.

Police are responding to the incident and no other information is available.

Residents were evacuated from their homes by police and are now standing on streets.

Several emergency vehicles and the PolAir Helicopter has responded to the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

