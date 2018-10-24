Menu
Login
News

Residents with garden hoses save Harristown home from fire

Tara Miko
by
23rd Oct 2018 4:33 PM

RAPID actions by the occupants of a Harristown home have saved it from being badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Hampton St home just before 4pm with reports the property was on fire.

But when crews arrived on scene the occupants of the home had managed to mostly extinguish the blaze, which broke out on the verandah, using garden hoses.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire damage was mostly limited to the verandah area at the front of the property, with minor smoke damage reported from inside the house.

There were no reported injuries at the property.

harristown queensland fire and emergency services structure fire toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    News Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS.

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    News Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Naked body found in Bowen

    Naked body found in Bowen

    News A man's body has been found in Bowen on Saturday morning.

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Sport Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Local Partners