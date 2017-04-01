Residents overjoyed as water starts to return

Whitsunday residents were out doing their laundry at a creek.

IT'S a sound not normally appreciated but yesterday, the sound of running water was music to some Whitsunday residents' ears.

After four days of dry taps and toilets which wouldn't flush, water was returned to some parts of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale yesterday afternoon.

Areas including Valley Drive, Galbraith Park, Links Drive, Eshelby Drive, Abell Road and Twin Court were reported to have had their water back.

Residents lucky enough to have their water return expressed their happiness on Facebook.

"It's started trickling at Scarlet Gum (crescent) off Parker road now. The girls have just used the toilet, flushed it then washed their hands.... I cannot express the level of excitement," Stuart Applegate said.

Facebook user Renee Varsell said "Sandpiper in Jubilee Pocket got water back a bit over an hour ago!! Thank you to all that have worked so hard to get it back on!!"

Tracy Boese also expressed her gratitude to those who made it happen saying "Water in Border Drive. A massive thanks to all who have been working hard to make this happen."

TAKING A BATH: Whitsunday local Mark Thompson uses roof water to have a shower. contributed

Before water was returned, people came up with some interesting ways to shower including the use of water running off a roof.

Despite water being back, the water was not drinkable without first being boiled for at least three minutes and allowed to cool.

However, it is able to be used for non consumable purposes including clothes washing, showering and toilet flushing.

There are still areas in Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket which are still awaiting water supply.