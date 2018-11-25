Residents warned of dangerous, unpredictable blaze

A COMMUNITY has been warned a dangerous and unpredictable bushfire "could have a significant impact" on their region, as Queensland firefighters battle several blazes across the state.

A "watch and act" warning was issued about 12.50pm today for Deepwater, near Agnes Water and the town of 1770, with firefighters warning the "dangerous and unpredictable fire" could get worse.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so," the warning said.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

A bushfire burning in Beaudesert yesterday.

Firefighters said the blaze was travelling in a south southwest direction towards Deepwater.

"It is expected to impact the Deepwater community around 1.30pm," the alert said.

"The fire could have a significant IMPACT on the community.

"All Deepwater residents should evacuate the township in a westerly direction towards Miriam Vale using Fingerboard Road.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

Evacuation centres were being established at Miriam Vale.

It comes after the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reinstated an earlier warning for local residents to prepare to leave their homes as a bushfire at Round Hill, near Deepwater, could spread quickly.

At 10.20am the fire was moving northeast from the Deepwater National Park, threatening homes. The warning level was "watch and act".

Firefighters this morning said the fire was travelling from the Deepwater National Park in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way, which includes the Sunrise estate.

The situation at Round Hill, near Agnes Waters, had worsened this morning after the QFES downgraded the fires overnight, with a 12.35am warning at "advisory". Residents had yesterday also been told to prepare to leave.

Southeast fire continues after hikers earlier warned to leave

A fire south of Brisbane near Undullah, near Ipswich, has been downgraded to a "stay informed" level. The fire yesterday prompted an emergency evacuation alert for hikers in nearby the Flinders Peak Conservation Park.

Firefighters conducted backburning operations in the area overnight and while the fire is contained, at about 11.45am today the QFES said residents should keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

It was burning in inaccessible country to the east of Mt Elliot Rd at 11.45am. Fire crews were monitoring and patrolling the area today.

Multiple fire crews are also working to contain a bushfire near Travers Ct and Mervyn Cavanagh Ct, Delaneys Creek, in the Moreton Bay region.

The fire broke out yesterday and the QFES today issued an updated "advice" warning at 11.50am, telling residents to stay informed.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes" the warning said.

"Fire crews are working to contain the blaze. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

At 11.50am the fire was travelling in a southeasterly direction near Travers Ct and Mervyn Cavanagh Ct, towards Mount Mee Rd.

Also in the southeast, crews remain at a grass fire at Coolooabin, near Yandina near the Sunshine Coast.

The QFES issued an "advice" warning at 1.10pm, saying fire crews were "now blackening out and there is no threat to property at this time" but said residents should keep up to date with conditions and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

At 12.35pm the fire was burning in a southeasterly direction near Shrapnel Rd and Cooloolabin Rd.

Multiple crews are on scene working to contain the blaze. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," the warning said.

Residents of Mount Urah, between Gympie and Maryborough, were also issed an "advice" warning at about 1.30pm.

The QFES said crews were working to extinguish a grass fire burning in a southwesterly direction near Emerys Bridge Rd and Ramseys Rd, and that residents should stay informed of conditions.

In Sheldon, south of Brisbane, a large grassfire yesterday destroyed a shed and two caravans.

More than 10 fire crews were needed to bring the blaze under control. The fire was still burning within containment lines today, as Sheldon residents were warned to expect a smoke haze throughout the day and to close windows and doors.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was burning in the area of Duncan Rd, Winston Rd and Mt Cotton Rd, but that no properties were under immediate threat.

Residents in Beaudesert are being told to stay alert as fire crews work to contain a large bushfire.

Conditions around Queensland were expected to be even worse today than yesterday, with temperatures 10 degrees above average expected for central and northern parts of the state.

Combined with hot westerly winds and low humidity, much of the state was like a tinderbox, fire authorities said.

Residents in rural areas have been urged to take the usual precautions, including avoiding using machinery and power tools if possible, and to call Triple-0 immediately if they spot a fire.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.