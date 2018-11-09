Menu
CYCLONE PREPAREDNESS: Disaster Management Team members Sandra Black and Alicia Palmer and Cr Ron Petterson at Cyclone Saturday.
Residents urged to be prepared ahead of cyclone season

Claudia Alp
5th Nov 2018 8:41 AM

AS November heralded the beginning of cyclone season, the Whitsunday Regional Council Disaster Management Team were on hand to help residents prepare.

The team spent three hours in the Whitsunday Plaza carpark last Saturday alongside a team from Australian Red Cross with information packs providing vital tips for weathering a tropical storm.

Some of the measures people can take in preparation include trimming branches overhanging the house, clearing the property of loose material that could blow about, hold water and possibly cause injury or damage, check the roof condition and repair any loose tiles, eaves, loose iron and roof screws and fit shutters or metal screens to all glass areas.

WRC also encouraged residents to keep a cyclone emergency kit on hand which should contain a portable radio, torch, spare batteries, first aid kit, non-perishable food, sturdy gloves, water proof bags, candles, matches, essential medications, copies of important documents (insurance details, birth certificates, prescription refills, etc.), special food and medication for infants elderly or disabled family members and a portable gas cooker in the event of long term power outages.

Residents should also ensure home and contents insurance to cover storm surges, flooding and cyclone damage and undertake an audit of outdoor furniture, considering what would need to be moved should a cyclone warning be issued.

Waste of up to two cubic metres at Kelsey Creek Landfill, Cannonvale Transfer Station, Bowen landfill or Collinsville Transfer Station free of charge.

