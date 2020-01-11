Residents urged to help rescue turtles safely

RESIDENTS of Bowen are being reminded to take care when rescuing turtles after freshwater turtles have been found dead on local beaches.

With a recent exodus of turtles from Mullers Lagoon, there has been an increased amount of the animal around the area.

Many turtles have found themselves in the hands of well meant rescuers, however some may be causing them more harm than good.

Resident turtle expert and licensed volunteer for the Bowen Sea Turtle Assessment and Rehabilitation program said thanks to recent rain and council filling up the lagoon with more water, she didn’t expect to see many turtles wandering away from home anymore.

However she did stress it was important that people understood what to do if they encountered a turtle out and about.

“The turtles found on beaches could have been simply heading towards a water source, but they might have also been from someone thinking they were doing the right thing and taking it to any water around,” she said.

“Definitely don’t go putting freshwater turtles in saltwater, like the ocean, and don’t go putting saltwater into fresh.

“Unfortunately it can kill them if they’re exposed to wrong water and we have nursed some turtles who had it happen to them.

“I’ve heard and seen some of the turtles who didn’t make it though, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Ms Bazzo said it was easy to distinguish the difference between fresh and saltwater turtles through their feet.

Saltwater turtles have flippers to help swim and freshwater turtles have claws to help them dig the mud.

However she said if ever in doubt, it was best to contact herself or a newly created turtle welfare hotline.

“You might think you’re saving a turtle, but it might not belong where you’re putting it,” Ms Bazzo said.

“If you’re not sure, people in Bowen can always contact me on 4786 2368, or they can contact the turtle hotline on 1300 130 372.”