Residents urged to sign up to renewable Energy grant

SOLAR PLANT: Anthony Lynham with Coast resident Hugh Chardon and Eco Smart Solar's Matthew Minter. Dr Lynam says like a bonsai, you can shrink your power bill.

JUMP on board to get renewable energy grants before it is too late was the message from Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga yesterday.

Dr Lynham and Ms Lauga spoke about the loans and grants during a visit to Hugh and Yvonne Chardon's home at Pacific Heights, with a solar system that could be connected to a battery to bring even further savings on their power bill.

Dr Lynham said with only a couple of weeks to go before the renewable energy grants expire, only 23 applications out of 900 had come from the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton region.

"We would like to see as many people as possible take advantage of the grants and loans scheme that will help up to 1500 Queensland households and small businesses cut their power bills by storing solar power and using it after sun goes down," Dr Lynham said.

"A high energy using household that contributes $2000-$3000 towards the upfront cost of their solar and battery system could save $400 a year, even after taking into account their interest-free loan repayments.

"With our policies and interest-free loans and grants incentives, we are looking to add 1500 to the 2500 battery storage systems in place around the state."

The Chardons were just one household who opted to take advantage of the benefits of grants for renewable energy and they haven't looked back.

Yvonne said the couple opted into the scheme in 2012 and it had been worth its weight in gold.

"We were reluctant at first but we have truly seen the benefits and with the sun we get here in Central Queensland all year round, I think it is the sensible thing to do," she said.

"We have friends who still haven't gone the solar route and they are struggling with huge power bills. As pensioners we just couldn't do it.

"This next part of the scheme to install batteries just makes a lot of sense to store power during the day and use it in the evening."

Ms Lauga said Central Queensland is in a great position to capitalise on the next wave of the State Government's renewable journey.

"There are around 985 solar systems in Yeppoon alone and these owners should be looking closely at this opportunity to add a battery to their solar power and save.

"Small businesses can also apply for up to $3000 grants."

The new scheme offers:

grants of $3000 and interest-free loans of up to $10,000 for up to 1000 combined solar and battery systems.

grants of $3000 and interest-free loans of up to $6,000 for 500 batteries.

Small businesses can also apply for up to a $3000 grant.This is on top of the scheme that started in June offering interest-free loans of up to $4500 for solar systems.

To apply for solar, battery or solar and battery package:

Get a quote from an eligible battery supplier for an eligible battery system. You can find a list of eligible suppliers and batteries online at www.qld.gov.au/batteryloans.

Apply online www.qld.gov.au/batteryloans.

Get approved

Tell your supplier you're approved and get your system installed. (You cannot get it installed before approval or you're not eligible.)

Get back online to have your approved dollar amount paid to your supplier.

You have six months from approval to get your system installed. We understand there is minimal wait time for most systems except for Tesla batteries which can be longer.