Residents urged to stand firm

DAMAGE: Insurance issues are getting under the skin of some Whitsunday residents.

A NUMBER of Whitsunday residents are not willing to publicly discuss their struggles to have local tradespeople do cyclone repair work through their insurance companies.

One resident who wanted to remain anonymous said they experienced a great deal of stress while dealing with the insurance company but urged others to stay firm and be aware of their rights.

"We pay our policy on time but when it comes to them paying out they do everything possible to hinder us and put stress and pressure on us until we eventually, I believe, give in and take whatever they offer,” the resident said, adding: "I followed my builder's advice and sent several strong letters and simply refused to bow”.

Another resident said their experience with insurance-preferred tradespeople left a lot to be desired. "They stuffed me around with times they would show up and I think that their quote was over-inflated for how little time they spent here,” the resident said.

"The more people I talk to are choosing to take cash settlement so that they can do the works at their own pace using local builders, which is good and what I will do for my major house works.”

Anyone with insurance inquiries can phone the Insurance Council of Australia on 1300728228.