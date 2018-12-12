Residents urged to step up cyclone preparations

RESIDENTS are being urged to step up cyclone preparations as uncertainty lingers around the impact of Tropical Cyclone Owen.

Tropical Cyclone Owen reformed as a Category 1 system over the Gulf of Carpentaria last night, before it's expected to intensify into a Category 3 later today, bringing up to 224km/h wind gusts.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Tropical Cyclone Owen was moving slowly west over the southern Gulf of Carpentaria overnight. At about 3.30am it was 250km north northwest of Mornington Island and had winds of about 75kmh at the centre, with wind gusts to 100kmh.

The Bureau has forecast the system to later change direction and head back towards Queensland's Cape York Peninsula region about 10am on Friday, before hitting the coast near Kowanyama later in the day.

Mayor and Whitsunday Disaster Management Group chair Andrew Willcox said while it's too early to know how the weather system will impact the Whitsunday region, forecasts at this stage anticipate wet and windy weather for the east coast of Australia.

"We want to remind our residents and businesses not to be complacent and ensure you are prepared," Cr Willcox said.

"Council is taking the precautionary measure of removing selected shade sails across the region with the anticipated strong wind gusts expected over the weekend."

A Whitsunday Regional Council statement said each home should be fully prepared with an emergency kit tensuring self-reliance for food, water, cooking, medications and other essentials for a period of three days or more.

Measures to take in preparation include:

- Trimming branches overhanging your house;

- Clearing your property of loose material that could blow about, hold water and possibly cause injury or damage. This is important to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitoes and will help prevent Dengue Fever;

- Check the condition of your roof and repair any loose tiles, eaves, loose iron and roof screws;

- Fit shutters or metal screens to all glass areas;

- Have a cyclone emergency kit on hand;

- Ensure that home and contents insurance covers you for storm surges, flooding and cyclone damage;

- Undertake an audit of your outdoor furniture and consider what would need to be moved should a cyclone warning be issued;

- Boat owners to ensure their boats are secured during times of strong winds and keep up to date with advice issued by Maritime Safety Queensland; and,

- Residents are reminded that they can dispose of waste up to two cubic metres at Kelsey Creek Landfill, Cannonvale Transfer Station, Bowen landfill or Collinsville Transfer Station free of charge.

Information relating to disaster events can be found on the Whitsunday Disaster and Emergency Information Facebook page and the Whitsunday Regional Council Disaster Dashboard.