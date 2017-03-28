30°
Residents venture outside as eye of Debbie offers reprieve

Peter Carruthers
| 28th Mar 2017 2:02 PM

A SOLARITY squawk form a lone raven cut an eerie sound through Cannonvale as the eye of tropical Cyclone Debbie passed over-head.

A quick drive through Cannonvale to Airlie Beach revealed the scale of the destruction.

Cyclone Debbie hits the Whitsundays, 1pm Tuesday March 28.
Cyclone Debbie hits the Whitsundays, 1pm Tuesday March 28.

 

Felled trees, stripped palms and building with torn cladding a feature of new landscape.

Though the vibe among those brave enough to venture out during the brief eye is upbeat.

A yacht berthed in the Abell Point Marina has been shunted from its berth and lies bouncing against the sea wall and the force of the wind has peeled the "Welcome to Airlie Beach" sign back on its self.

There have been reports of roofs ripped from houses in Cannonvale and Ergon Energy are reporting about 34 000 customers now without power in the Bowen, Whitsunday and Mackay area.

The trees in Logan's Adventure Playground at Cannonvale Beach have been totalled and swell is breaking about the rock wall of Cannonvale Beach.

The storm is currently affecting a 100km stretch of the coast from Lucinda in the north to St Lawrence in the south. Winds of up to 260km/h have been recorded in the Whitsunday islands. 

The eye of the storm is now moving between Airlie Beach and Bowen. Torrential rain continues and very dangerous winds are expected to continue for some hours.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale debbie tc debbie tropical cyclone whitsunays





