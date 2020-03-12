Residents without reception for nearly two weeks

SEVERAL Gregory River residents have been left without mobile phone reception for more than 12 days following a hardware fault at Telstra’s mobile base station.

While 4G coverage has not been impacted by the outage, residents reliant on 3G coverage have been left with no mobile phone or internet access.

Gregory River resident and business owner Jim Muller said he had not had phone or internet access since March 28 and the outage had forced him to do work from his car.

“The signal strength is so degraded, I have to travel three, four or five kilometres down the road to be able to communicate with either phone or computer.

“This is quite an inconvenience to me and my clientele.

“There are other people in similar situations to me, some not having landlines.”

Telstra regional general manager Rachel Cliffe apologised for the inconvenience, saying they were working to restore coverage.

“We are working to replace the hardware and fix the problem, however we have been delayed because access to the site has been deemed unsafe for our technicians to enter,” she said.

“Once this issue is resolved we will restore 3G services.”

However, Mr Muller, who contacted Telstra both over the phone and in person at their Cannonvale store, said he was worried that the lack of coverage could be dangerous in the wake of wild weather.

“At this time of year flooding can limit travel and reliable communications are important for many reasons,” he said.

“It appears to be an ongoing issue as this situation has occurred in previous years.

“More transparency from Telstra and agencies would be appreciated and might show them in a better light.”