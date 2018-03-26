Menu
Resort adds glamping to its accommodation options

GETTIN BACK TO NATURE: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has added two glamping tents to its accommodation options.
Hayley Nissen
by

THERE'S the type of camping where your feet are never clean, your shirt is always damp and the ice is always melting - and then there's this.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has just unveiled the newest addition to their accommodation options - two spacious glamping tents just steps from Sunrise Beach.

The tents are set among the natural flora of the island and boast views over the sparkling lagoon.

They can accommodate up to two people and are ideal for couples, with a private bathroom and secluded balcony.

 

Each tent is fan cooled with a mini-fridge and tea and coffee making facilities.

And guests who visit during at certain times will have the opportunity to watch migratory birds nest in surrounding vegetation and see green and loggerhead turtles come ashore to lay their eggs only metres from your doorstep.

The tents have been built by Eco Structures Australia, are environmentally sustainable and are "designed to work in harmony with the surrounding environment".

In addition to the glampting tents, work is also underway on a soft external refurbishment of the other accommodation options.

The resort's digital marketing coordinator Amy Gash said each suite, unit and tent was designed to minimise impact on the island, something the resort is passionate about.

Just this year the resort took out bronze in the ecotourism category at the Australian Tourism Awards in Perth.

The Qantas-sponsored awards are the tourism industry's most prized honours - recognising and promoting excellence in tourism and is yet another accolade for the eco-warrior resort.

With no phones, tvs, radios or wi-fi on the island, the resort is for guests really looking to get away from it all and get back to nature.

Cost

Off-peak

  • $420/single
  • $325/double

Peak

  • $450/single
  • $345/double

Bundaberg News Mail

