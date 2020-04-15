Resource jobs bonanza: 300 positions available in Mackay

JOBS BOOM: In Mackay district, there are 305 vacant positions advertised in mining, resources or energy.

ALMOST 800 jobs currently up for grabs in Queensland’s resources and energy sector has meant a jobs bonanza for the Mackay and Coalfields region.

Queensland Resources Council has compiled the industry’s latest jobs data on employment website SEEK for April.

In Mackay district, there are 305 vacant positions advertised in mining, resources or energy – the most out of any other Queensland region.

Despite the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, 420 of the 799 industry positions available have been posted in the past fortnight.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said while the resources sector was working with government, its suppliers and communities to slow the spread of COVID-19, companies were still hiring.

“Before COVID-19, one in seven Queensland jobs – or 372,000 full-time equivalent jobs – were supported by the resources sector,” Mr Macfarlane said.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane. Picture: Jerad Williams

“COVID-19 and the restrictions have caused widespread job losses and underemployment.

“The resource sector is hiring and those job vacancies are across the state.”

He said Mackay’s position as a service centre for the Bowen Basin meant it often topped the QRC’s jobs vacancies list.

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke said she was surprised to hear of so many jobs up for grabs.

“We’re lucky in a way that the resources sector is still going and it is one of our main industries,” Ms Rourke said.

“When many people still have jobs in the region, they are able to spend their money at restaurants, cafes and businesses locally that are hurting.”

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke

In early April, there were 260 new jobs in the region advertised on SEEK across a range of industries including aged care, IT, retail and education support.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the positions offered some hope in what was a very challenging time for all Queenslanders, especially those who had recently lost their job.

The vacant mining, resources and energy positions are advertised in the following regions:

25 in Cairns and Far North

41 in Townsville

48 in Mount Isa

52 in Western Queensland

305 in Mackay and Coalfields

75 in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast

177 in Gladstone and Central Queensland

11 in Toowoomba and Darling Downs

141 in Brisbane

Some job vacancies are advertised in multiple regions.