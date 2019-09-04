Menu
Doctor Anthony Lynham.
Doctor Anthony Lynham.
'Resource workers need someone they can trust'

Caitlan Charles
by
4th Sep 2019 10:57 AM
A BILL recommending an independent regulator be put in place to ensure the safety of resource sector workers has been tabled in Queensland Parliament.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham spoke of the need for a statutory body to help keep resource workers safe.

He said the regulatory body would have independence from the State Government and would focus on the safety and health of Queensland resource industry workers.

Dr Lynham said the proposed bill would put in place a prosecutor whose job it would be to prosecute serious breaches of safety in the resource sector.

He said workers needed an independent body they could trust.

