Expert’s contract not renewed after Adani comments

A PALASZCZUK Government resources expert who described the Adani mine approval process as a "mess" has not had her contract renewed.

Queensland Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt. Supplied

Queensland's Resources Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt made the sensational claims while in India in February, warning the Government's controversial review of the mine's black-throated finch management plan could force the Indian miner "back to the drawing board".

A Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Department spokesman last night confirmed Ms Chestnutt's "short term contract", which wraps up next week, had not been renewed.

The Commissioner, who'd worked for Arrow Energy, JB Mining Services and Anglo America, was appointed to the international role late last year.

Her comments made international headlines, forcing the Palaszczuk Government to defend its handling of the project.