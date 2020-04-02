VMR Whitsunday president Mal Priday urged boaties to think twice about taking to the water for their own safety as well as the safety of his volunteers.

VMR Whitsunday president Mal Priday urged boaties to think twice about taking to the water for their own safety as well as the safety of his volunteers.

AN EASTER weekend on the water is off the cards as boaties and anglers urge the community to stay home for their own safety and the health of others.

New Federal Government restrictions came into play on Sunday night that mean fishing for leisure and recreational boating are no longer permitted.

Boating and fishing are now only allowed for “essential purposes” including to travel to the shops or work or to provide for families.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday will continue to operate for the time being as they are classed as an “essential service”.

However, VMR Whitsunday president Mal Priday urged boaties to think twice about taking to the water for their own safety as well as the safety of his volunteers.

“At the moment people can still go out, but I would simply urge them to really consider the potential downside and the risks to themselves and others,” he said.

“I don’t think people should be going out on boats at the moment, they need to be responsible in the long term.”

This March was the first time in several years that VMR recorded less activations than the year prior.

Mr Priday hoped he would continue to see lower numbers this month as people listened to the Federal Government’s advice.

“First and foremost is the requirement to stay at home, for me that’s where it starts and stops,” he said.

“We have to be assured that we’re not going out to someone affected by the virus, and we have to respect the lives of our volunteers and everybody else who they come into contact with.

“It’s much more wide range than simply putting your boat in the water and going out.”

Owner of Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters Mick Underwood also hoped the new restrictions would help slow the spread of the virus.

While he recognised the risks were lower around less crowded boat ramps like those in the Whitsundays, he said the new restrictions were fair as they gave people in a difficult financial position the chance to provide for their family.

“The whole situation, it’s obviously tough but it’s fair,” he said.

“They haven’t stopped us going out and catching fish for our family, and (for) some people who are in a tough financial situation (they) are going to have to.

“If people have that right taken away from them (they) will potentially go hungry.”

The effects of COVID-19 have forced Mr Underwood to temporarily pause his fishing charter trips.

However, he believed a strong tourism campaign would be key in helping the Whitsundays return to its former glory.

“What would be good is if some good money goes into marketing to get the industry back on its feet once this all dies down,” he said.

“It’s not about helping one or two people, it’s about helping the whole industry.

“It’s going to have to be Aussies looking after Aussies.”