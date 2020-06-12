RESTART READY: Raiders gearing up to defend premiership

GREAT START: The Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders are gearing up to take to the field. Pictured is Ben Young in his first year with the Raiders. Picture: Lovesit Photography

PROSERPINE Whitsunday Raiders coach Andre Houston said he was “just being honest” when he believed there was no way rugby union was going to be played in 2020.

However, he couldn’t be more happy to have been proven wrong with the Raiders being told last week that they would take to the field once again on July 21.

The path to play hasn’t been easy though and Houston said it took many meetings and discussions on all levels of rugby union to come to a decision.

With training to resume within weeks and the first face-to-face squad meeting to take place on Saturday, he’s optimistic of the club’s success in the shortened eight-game season.

“We’ve been very lucky and when I called around to all of the boys, only one member had moved away from the region,” he said.

Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' Cam Meurant jumping in the lineout. He is lifted by teammates Ben Harries and Jacob Cheeseman (3) in a 2019 Mackay Rugby Union match between Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders' and Mackay City at Proserpine on April 27.

“We’re actually in a really good spot with 95 per cent of the 30-man squad being Whitsunday-based and one Argentinian player who everyone has welcomed with open arms.”

Houston makes no illusions about the difficulty of restarting training and game days but said a positive had come from the coronavirus shutdown.

With social distancing forcing Mackay Rugby Union to use video-calling technology to conduct meetings, there had been more input from the regional teams – the Raiders and the Bowen Mudcrabs – than ever before.

“It really demonstrated that all cubs can be together and hold a meeting without travelling to Mackay.

The Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders team.

“Regional sides like the Muddies and the Raiders can get involved from the get go, so that’s a positive.”

Houston said there was a culture change to be instilled across the club to get back on the field, as social distancing and guidelines introduced new challenges to overcome.

“There’s an insane amount of man hours in the background to get everything up and running from our dedicated volunteers,” he said.

The Proserpine Whitsunday Raiders beat the Mackay City Redmen 22-20 at the Mackay Rugby Union Grand Final on August 3.

“The players have been drilled on everything we need to do from hygiene to sign on and sign off forms.

“We don’t have the expertise of say the NRL or the Super Rugby, who have the specialists and the people in the club to support the changes, but my conversations with everyone have been very positive.

“We’ve got a reason to be back out there now and defend our premiership.”