Restaurants will not roll over

Restaurants, including the Reef Gateway Hotel, are adapting to the new conditions being imposed on everyone. Photo: Reef Gateway Hotel.

Restaurants, including the Reef Gateway Hotel, are adapting to the new conditions being imposed on everyone. Photo: Reef Gateway Hotel.

WHITSUNDAYS’ restaurants are nothing if not innovative and many are taking steps to adapt to the new conditions being imposed on people.

The Reef Gateway Hotel is offering all meals on the menu as a takeaway option, for people who prefer to eat at home, and has also introduced ‘click and collect’ at the bottle shop.

“We launched takeaway yesterday as an option,” hotel and bottle shop manager Chris Simpson said.

“We like people coming in to dine but we understand what people and businesses are going through at the moment – we know that everyone’s going through a trying time.

“We can only have 100 people in our areas and we have to limit that. We don’t want to turn people away, so this gives people an option to still dine with us.

“Everyone has to eat and this way they can dine in the comfort of their own home.”

Mr Simpson said at the bottle shop, customers can ring and put an order through and pay on the phone and staff will have it ready and take it out to the car for customers.

He said he didn’t know what the future held for the industry.

“Every couple of hours, there’s something else that we have to follow. We are following all the advice from our head office. We are taking it day by day.

“We have had to cancel bingo, which we get 100 people for, and poker, which attracts about 40, and live music on Friday nights is also cancelled. Everything is on hold.”

Fish D’Vine has also launched a new delivery option, to help those in self-isolation get restaurant quality meals while also keeping staff employed.

D’Livery will deliver a range of dishes to residents from Shute Harbour to Whitsunday Acres.

“There’s no doubt we’re in difficult times for the restaurant industry,” owner Kevin Collins said.

“We just launched a new product to adapt to the changing circumstances we are faced with. We are going big in home delivery for food and drinks because I think this is going to be the future.”

The Jubilee Tavern, meanwhile, has put modifications in place to ‘keep the place as operational, functional and safe as possible’.

The bistro has been spaced out with the recommended 1.5m between tables, as well as additional dining facilities now available in the pub’s outdoor area.

“Due to the nature of buffet style dining, we have removed the self-serve ice cream cart and we have replaced the ice cream in the kid’s menu with Dixie cups,” general manager Craig Bradley said.

“If you are keen to stay home, you can ring up and order our meals for takeaway.

“We have also increased the intensity of our overnight cleaning regime, as well as additional cleaning by all our staff throughout the day.”

Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill venue manager Brad Henstock said the venue was still upholding the ‘unlimited smiles policy’ but was restricting its ‘Free Hugs’ promotion for now.

“We have obviously restricted trade inside the main building to 100 people including staff,” he said.

“We have removed all excess seating and implemented a nightclub style check-in on the door. Table settings have been reduced to minimise cross contact contamination and reservations are now compulsory, as we cannot guarantee walk-in availability.

“We have brought forward the opening of the Village Feat Moon Bar and That Smokin’ Joint, on weekends, to allow for guests to come and enjoy this amazing part of the world outside. Tables have been spaced accordingly to recommendations.

“All large events, including live music, have been put on hold.”