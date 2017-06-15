Restoring precious memories

TROPIX Photography is back in business and has the tools to help the Whitsunday community restore precious memories under threat from Cyclone Debbie.

The shop re-opened last week and while it will take time for everything to return to normal, the friendly team have already begun hitting the ground running.

Tropix Photography owner Debbie Savy said everyone had taken a hit from the cyclone and that she was prepared to help in the way she knew best.

"There are a lot of people with albums and photos damaged and we are doing restoration work for people to stop them from going mouldy so they don't lose those memories,” she said.

"We are also here doing passport and ID photos. We have got lots of GoPro and underwater stock so people can make the most of this gorgeous weather.”

While Tropix Photography is still in the recovery stage, the school holidays are expected to put the shop well and truly back on its feet.

"Our cabinet makers told us we will have our cabinets in place by the school holidays so we are hoping that everything will be normal by then but at this stage we still have half of our equipment in storage until we get the cabinets back out,” Ms Savy said.

Ms Savy said while a number of surrounding shops on the Port of Airlie side of Main St were still closed, it was important for people to know there were still many businesses that needed the community's support.

"We just want to remind people to let their friends know that there are a lot of businesses open and while it isn't business as usual we are open,” she said.

"It's nice to have our staff back at work and we would love to see more visitors come to the area.”