Restoring the reef one piece of coral at a time

GROWING THE REEF: Living Reef supervisor and marine biologist Lochie Levings, Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones and marine biologist Nick Guinee. Image: Laura Thomas

DAYDREAM Island’s reef restoration project is testament to the fact that small things can make a big impact as resident marine biologists have delicately propagated, replenished and replanted 700 coral specimens.

The coral gardening initiative has already seen a 99.6 per cent success rate with only three of the propagated corals dying during the replenishment process.

During the process, small offcuts of healthy, established corals are taken from sites at Cockatoo Beach and the Daydream Island marina to raceways where they can grow before being replanted at Lover’s Cove.

The corals are shaded from direct sun with water flow that mimics tidal changes and ensures all the polyps of the coral are fed and waste is washed away.

The small discs the corals are grown on are made from two-thirds sand to reduce waste in the process.

Marine biologists can then closely monitor the growth of the coral before putting it back in the ocean and letting nature do its work.

The project has also proven the ability to restore corals that are at risk of bleaching, a message that Living Reef supervisor and marine biologist Lochie Levings hoped would be communicated and provide a message of resilience to the wider community.

“We’re really focused on getting the reef back, bleaching is not the end of the reef as it’s known to be,” he said.

“If everyone thinks it’s over and there’s nothing they can do about it, then they’re not going to do anything about it.

“Our main focus of this reef restoration project is to restore the habitat and, if you restore the habitat, you bring back the fish.

“Once the cyclone hit and destroyed all the coral, all the fish disappeared and that’s sad because the fish are the caretakers of the reef; their behaviours do promote diversity and they promote a healthy ecosystem just by living their day to day lives.

“If there’s no home and habitat for them to live in then they’re not going to hang around.

“Once we can bring back that coral, we can bring back the fish and the fish will then look after it themselves.”

Living Reef supervisor and marine biologist Lochie Levings explains the process of replanting corals to Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones.

Mr Levings said the project would also involve school students and the wider community to help communicate the importance of the reef that could then impact their day to day behaviours and understanding of the reef.

“We’ve basically set up the perfect site for people to come in and learn about coral and learn about the importance it has in this environment,” he said.

“What we’re showing is actually how coral grows (and) the factors that actually allow it to grow, and then people can start to explore those things themselves.

“If they understand how that organism operates then they can understand what affects it, and if they care about coral it might make them care a little bit about their own personal choices and the overarching effect that has as well.”

Living Reef supervisor and marine biologist Lochie Levings and marine biologist Nick Guinee replant some coral to Lover's Cove yesterday.

Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones had the chance to select her very own piece of coral to be replanted at Lover’s Cove yesterday.

Mrs Jones was blown away by the project and said it communicated an important message of hope for the future of the reef.

“When you get a collaborative project where all levels of government are working not only with the Great Barrier Marine Park Authority, but also the private sector, and seeing that the coral is being rehabilitated and put back into the reef gives you hope for the future,” she said.

“I think the most exciting thing I saw today was the coral that had been bleached that was able to get its colour back by being in a healthy environment.

“It just shows you that these projects can work, do work and we can rebuild the reef.”