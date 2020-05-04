Restrictions cause ‘downturn’ in rescue missions

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews had gone on three hospital transport missions in the last 24 hours, with flights to Townsville and Bowen on Saturday and a mission to Moranbah on Monday. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue.

IT HAS been a busy 24 hours for the region's rescue services.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews were tasked to three hospital transport missions in the past 24 hours, with flights to Townsville and Bowen on Saturday and a mission to Moranbah on Monday.

Busy 24 hours for the #RACQ #CQRescue crew who are bie headed to Bowen to transfer a patient to Mackay after flights to Bowen and Moranbah yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2JJF8uf7vF — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) May 3, 2020

The hectic rescue schedule was a change in pace after a very quiet period, she said.

"It's been fairly quiet of late," she said.

"We're getting a job a day, and generally at night."

She said the coronavirus restrictions had created a "downturn" in accidents and water rescue missions.

"Everyone has been staying at home."

But with restrictions lifted this weekend, the RACQ CQ Rescue teams could be under greater pressure, she said.

"With more people hitting the water there's a chance there will be an increase in EPIRB (emergency beacon) activations," she said.