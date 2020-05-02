Restrictions relaxed but recovery still has a way to go yet

Fishing and boating is back on the agenda for people from today but tourism operators say it is only a first step in the recovery process.

Fishing and boating is back on the agenda for people from today but tourism operators say it is only a first step in the recovery process.

FROM today, Queenslanders are able to venture further afield when it comes to recreation including boating, fishing, jet skiing and walking in National Parks.

But while the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions is welcome, a lot of Whitsunday tourism businesses say it won’t really help them until social distancing regulations are relaxed too.

Mick Underwood of Reel Addiction Sports Fishing said his business was still completely shut down.

“I can’t operate because I’m only allowed to take one friend or one family member with me – no charter operator can make money by taking only one person,” he said.

Mr Underwood said once he could take more people he would be one of the first to ‘get up and go’ because he only takes a maximum of five people anyway.

“So when we can take two or three people, we can open the doors and start going again. Until that changes, it’s not going to get any better for me – but hopefully we will get to that soon. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

Bob Dalton who owns Airlie Boat Hire agreed it was a step in the right direction.

“Our market is more out-of-towners – we do get a few locals but because they’re here in town and the wind’s up this weekend, they will wait until next week,” he said.

“So far, the relaxing of restrictions is good but it’s early days – we’ve just got to wait and see, we have got to get there some time, it’s just a matter of time.”

Mr Dalton, who has owned the business for six years, said usually at this time of year they had a lot of customers coming up from down south to escape the cold.

“We get people from all over Australia but they won’t be able to come. It’s not like there’s a big rush coming, because restrictions are still on.

“But we can get a few out and it will pay a little bit of our costs.”

Gus and Alice Walsgott, owners of Absolute Airlie, which offers boutique, eco, guided walking tours, said even though the changes coming in on the weekend were ‘great and promising’, they did not change anything at this stage.

“Our national parks and tracks have been open and available for people to use for exercise throughout this time,” Mrs Walsgott said.

“There are still tight restrictions in place, in terms of social distancing and only doing these recreational activities with the people you live with or one other person, so it’s not conducive to group tours.

“As restrictions continue to ease and we’re eventually able to operate, we’re excited to offer some private tours, small group tours and educational family tours, as well as some great locals specials. In the meantime we have eGift cards available on our website and people can follow us on Facebook and Instagram.”