Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

Harry Bruce's take on the issues identified by Mackay Daily Mercury readers in the lead up to the state election.

COVID recovery, job creation and crime prevention are the state election issues that matter most to Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Mirani voters.

The Daily Mercury ran a poll over the past week asking our readers to have their say on the state election issues they thought our local pollies should be fighting for.

This will help shape our coverage in the lead up to the October 31 election.

The results are now in with almost 450 votes.

COVID-19 recovery for small business, job creation and crime prevention received the highest number of votes.

This was followed by roads and transport, support for coal and renewable jobs, health care and child safety and domestic violence prevention.

Reader poll What are the top issues you want our state politicians to fight for? This poll ended on 02 August 2020. Current Results COVID-19 recovery for businesses 10% Job creation 11% Supporting coal jobs/ creating new jobs in the renewable sector 7% Mine safety 4% Health care 7% Infrastructure in the Northern beaches 2% Crime prevention 10% More facilities in smaller satellite towns 3% Sporting infrastructure 3% Indigenous affairs 1% Tourism 2% Education 6% Roads/transport 8% The environment/Great Barrier Reef 3% Disability services 1% Agriculture/fisheries 6% Child safety/domestic violence prevention and support 7% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Griffith University political expert Paul Williams said the results were not surprising.

"This election is going to be fought over in two broad columns," Dr Williams said.

"The first column is going to be a referendum on leadership - who do Queensland voters see as a better option to take Queensland through a post-pandemic recovery?

"The second column is … who has got the better economic plan post-COVID?"

Dr Williams said the poll results suggested Mackay voters shared similarities with other regional Queensland areas in its concern about youth crime and domestic violence issues.

"Mackay does share something with southeast voters in that they are worried about economic recovery, small business, job creation, infrastructure and making sure the local hospitals are well managed and well funded," he said.

Griffith University political expert Dr Paul Williams

Dr Williams said the pandemic had "rewritten the rules" in the lead up to the October 31 state election, and warned the rules could change again if there was a second wave of the virus in Queensland.

"If Queensland goes down the path of Melbourne, then voters will be going to the polls with a very different mindset," he said.

"If there is a second wave, it will be a very different kettle of fish for the Palaszczuk Government.

"If coronavirus had not appeared, things like climate change, domestic violence prevention, airconditioning in schools and daylight savings - all those traditional issues would have received a bigger airing.

"Because of the fact that we are living in COVID times, they are going to get less of an airing as we approach the state election."

