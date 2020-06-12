Retail space, cafes up for expression of interest

Council is calling for expressions of interest for its retail and cafe locations at the soon-to-be rebuilt Shute Harbour marine terminal.

WITH the $54.5m rebuild of the Shute Harbour terminal and seawall to be finished by mid-next year, Whitsunday Council is seeking prospective tenants for the facility.

The multimillion-dollar terminal will feature a modern, two-storey building with cafe and retail space on the ground floor.

Three finger pontoons are also being built, which will provide a range of berthing options, a baggage handling area and fuel facility.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the marine facility provided a unique opportunity for council to deliver a major infrastructure investment for the Whitsunday region.

“Once completed in mid-2021, Shute Harbour will be a world-class commercial facility that would reinvigorate the Whitsundays,” he said.

Pile driving has started as part of the Shute Harbour restoration project. Vassallo constructions' Jamie Sleeman, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and WRC's Trevor Williams.

“With restored modern marine facilities, pristine natural beauty, easy access to nearby marine services and an established tourism industry, the new Shute Harbour will be a game-changer for our region.

“Only minutes from Airlie Beach and the closest marine port to the Whitsunday islands, Shute Harbour is a unique opportunity to connect to the heart of the Whitsundays.”

A new car park area, recreational space, fishing jetty and public boat ramp will accompany the terminal.

An expression of interest is expected to be released in early July 2020 on council’s tender website, LGTenderbox, with more information available soon.