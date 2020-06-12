Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council is calling for expressions of interest for its retail and cafe locations at the soon-to-be rebuilt Shute Harbour marine terminal.
Council is calling for expressions of interest for its retail and cafe locations at the soon-to-be rebuilt Shute Harbour marine terminal.
News

Retail space, cafes up for expression of interest

Jordan Gilliland
12th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the $54.5m rebuild of the Shute Harbour terminal and seawall to be finished by mid-next year, Whitsunday Council is seeking prospective tenants for the facility.

The multimillion-dollar terminal will feature a modern, two-storey building with cafe and retail space on the ground floor.

Three finger pontoons are also being built, which will provide a range of berthing options, a baggage handling area and fuel facility.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the marine facility provided a unique opportunity for council to deliver a major infrastructure investment for the Whitsunday region.

“Once completed in mid-2021, Shute Harbour will be a world-class commercial facility that would reinvigorate the Whitsundays,” he said.

Pile driving has started as part of the Shute Harbour restoration project. Vassallo constructions' Jamie Sleeman, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and WRC's Trevor Williams.
Pile driving has started as part of the Shute Harbour restoration project. Vassallo constructions' Jamie Sleeman, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and WRC's Trevor Williams.

“With restored modern marine facilities, pristine natural beauty, easy access to nearby marine services and an established tourism industry, the new Shute Harbour will be a game-changer for our region.

“Only minutes from Airlie Beach and the closest marine port to the Whitsunday islands, Shute Harbour is a unique opportunity to connect to the heart of the Whitsundays.”

A new car park area, recreational space, fishing jetty and public boat ramp will accompany the terminal.

An expression of interest is expected to be released in early July 2020 on council’s tender website, LGTenderbox, with more information available soon.

shute harbour rebuild whitsunday regional council election 2020
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

      Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
      • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday Paradise plan passes critical hurdle

        premium_icon Whitsunday Paradise plan passes critical hurdle

        News The $1.1 billion development has passed a critical step, however is still awaiting approvals from the government and local council.

        • 12th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
        ‘That’s the Italian way, open up the house and sit down’

        premium_icon ‘That’s the Italian way, open up the house and sit down’

        News Two of Airlie’s iconic eateries have been rejuvenated as staff welcome residents...

        • 12th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
        Humble insect wins nine-month battle with Bowen beach pest

        premium_icon Humble insect wins nine-month battle with Bowen beach pest

        Environment The battlefield was a Bowen beach, the victors were a little bug once used to make...

        • 12th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
        Why your letters could take longer to be delivered

        premium_icon Why your letters could take longer to be delivered

        Community Australia Post announces temporary changes to its postal service.

        • 12th Jun 2020 11:16 AM