Original Mattress Factory is coming to Mackay.
News

Retail superstore has big plans for Mackay

by Rainee Shepperson
7th Aug 2018 11:17 AM

ORIGINAL Mattress Factory is making its way to Mackay, with a new store opening in early October.

The Mackay store will be one of only a select few Queensland locations for the retail chain that specialises in budget mattresses and bedroom accessories.

Original Mattress Factory prides itself on cutting out the expensive showroom fit-outs in exchange for cheaper prices on their goods. The company also refuses to stock any big brand labels, which they believe are overpriced.

Advertisements have already gone up on Seek looking for shop assistants and retail managers for the Mackay store.

