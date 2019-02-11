Retiree and dog 'blown away' by Bowen's generosity

Ken Lake's dog Bettie is all smiles after the community chipped to build her a new trailer. Pictured are Ken Lake, Peter Elphinstone and Tammy Wyburg

Ken Lake's dog Bettie is all smiles after the community chipped to build her a new trailer. Pictured are Ken Lake, Peter Elphinstone and Tammy Wyburg Kyle Evans

THE generosity of local businesses has left a Bowen man lost for words after they banded together to build him a new trailer to cart his elderly dog around.

The act of kindness blew away retiree Ken Lake whose previous homemade cart was stolen while his house was under construction. Mr Lake would use the cart to take his 12 year old pooch Bettie, who has 'bad hips,' swimming at Greys Bay.

After taking his story to social media, the news reached Bowen's Bartec Rural Services, who along with Burnups Furniture Court and Bill Phillis Signage, offered to build him a new one.

"There was over 21,000 shares and the generosity from the local people and even those further afield was unreal,” Mr Lake said.

"We didn't expect the response that we got.

"There are obviously a lot of really nice people in town.”

Mr Lake collected his new cart from Bartec Rural Services last week. The new trailer is made from carpet and timber, and came with a new dog bowl, a collar and matching number plate.

Mr Lake laughed that the new cart was a vast improvement.

"It is because there is a lot more room and she can lay down if she so chooses now and I can also get a bigger esky in there,” he said.

The trailer is the only mode of transport for Bettie who has been under the care of Mr Lake since she was a pup.

Mr Lake said every time she saw the the trailer she would spark up.

Bartec's Tammy Wyburg said the cart was built voluntarily with time taken out of staff member's weekends.

"I'm a bit of a dog lover, and when I read the post I thought it was a bit sad and I thought if we could do something good then something can come out of the sad news,” she said.