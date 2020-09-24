Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Socks And Sandals 006
Socks And Sandals 006
Crime

FASHION CRIME? Why sock and sandals retiree was in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WEARING socks and sandals David Charles List appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to his drink driving charge.

The 72-year-old was pulled over by police on Gladstone Monto Rd, Calliope on August 23 at 1.30pm.

The retiree told police he had drunk four to five heavy XXXX cans and had started drinking at midday.

List returned a blood alcohol concentration of .063.

The prosecution said the man had very little traffic history and no criminal history.

List was convicted and fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

The self-represented retiree was warned once he was disqualified he was not to drive.

"I've done some silly things but I'm not going to drive," List said.

Read more drink drivers:

Learner's mistake gives away drink-driver

Gladstone P-plater's 'gross error'

Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

More Stories

editors picks gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court name and shame
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        McMuffin man’s drunken rampage

        Premium Content McMuffin man’s drunken rampage

        Crime ‘That will teach you for laughing’: Father of three faces 11 charges after he frightened and punched customers after ordering 10 bacon and egg McMuffins.

        • 24th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:38 AM
        Firm in Mackay for landmark electricity class action claim

        Premium Content Firm in Mackay for landmark electricity class action claim

        News Lawyers behind the landmark class action will be in Mackay this week as it moves...

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:30 AM
        Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Premium Content Why new Collinsville doctor is so vital to the town

        Health The plight for a second doctor has gone on for years and now the long wait has...