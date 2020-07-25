Retirement bubble: Is your suburb ready for the future?

Mackay residents were $34,570 less prepared for retirement than the average Townsville resident.

A WEALTHY and comfortable retirement may be further away for Mackay residents, as new taxation data reveals the region is falling behind in its superannuation balances.

Hayman Island residents had the second lowest average superannuation savings in the country, beating only Newcastle in New South Wales, according to new data released by the Australian Taxation Office.

The island had an average superannuation balance of just $28,993 in the 2017-18 financial year.

Hamilton Island was home to the second lowest savings balance, with 1213 accounts holding an average deposit of $51,455.

The 4802 postcode, which includes Airlie Beach and surrounding suburbs, was home the third worst savers.

Residents in the tourism mecca had saved an average of $93,034 in 2017-18.

The highly populated 4740 postcode, which includes Mackay and surrounding suburbs, had an average super balance of $137,174.

Mackay residents were $34,570 less prepared for retirement than the average Townsville resident in the 4810 postcode.

But, the 4740 postcode was saving slightly more than Rockhampton’s main postcode of 4701, with an extra $7493 in Mackay accounts.

The region’s largest super balances was in the 4741 postcode, which is split into three regions: Seaforth to the Eungella Hinterland, Eton and surrounds and Coppabella.

These residents had an average super balance of $161,010.

Koumala residents were the second best savers with $153,641 put away, followed by Calen with $145,787.

Residents in Sarina and the surrounding suburbs had an average of $142,957 in their super accounts.

Average super total accounts balance by suburb

Provided by the Australian Taxation Office, 2017-18

4741 Ball Bay, Brampton Island, Brightly, Clairview, Coppabella, Daydream Island, Epsom, Eton, Eton North, Eungella Hinterland, Farleigh, Flaggy Rock, Gargett, Hampden, Hazledean, Hook Island, Kalarka, Kinchant Dam, Kuttabul, Lindeman Island, Long Island, Mackay Mc, Mount Charlton, Mount Christian, Mount Ossa, Mount Pelion, North Eton, Oakenden, Orkabie, Owens Creek, Pinnacle, Pleystowe, Seaforth, South Molle, Yalboroo: $161,010

4738 Ilbilbie Koumala: $153,641

4798 Calen, Mentmore, Pindi Pindi, St Helens Beach, Wagoora: $145,787

4737 Armstrong Beach, Blue Mountain, Campwin Beach, Colston Park, Freshwater Point, Grasstree, Plane Creek West, Sarina, Sarina Beach, Sarina Range, Shinfield, Sunnyside: $142,957

4751 Greenmount, Palmyra, Victoria Plains, Walkerston: $142,707

4740 Alexandra, Alligator Creek, Andergrove, Bakers Creek, Balberra, Balnagowan, Beaconsfield, Belmunda, Blacks Beach, Caneland, Cape Hillsborough, Chelona, Coningsby, Cremorne, Dolphin Heads, Dumbleton, Dundula, Dunnrock, East Mackay, Eimeo, Erakala, Foulden, Glenella, Grasstree Beach, Habana, Half Tide Beach, Haliday Bay, Hay Point, Homebush, Louisa Creek, Mackay, Mackay Bc, Mackay Caneland, Mackay Dc, Mackay East, Mackay Harbour, Mackay North, Mackay South, Mackay West, McEwens Beach, Mount Jukes, Mount Pleasant, Munbura, Nindaroo, Noorlah, North Mackay, Ooralea, Paget, Planella, Planland, Racecourse, Richanna Heights, Richmond, Rosella, Rural View, Salonika Beach, Sandiford, Slade Point, South Mackay, Te Kowai, Telina Heights, The Leap, Timberlands, West Mackay, Wundaru, Yakapari: $137,174

4742 Burton, Eaglefield, Elphinstone, Hail Creek, Kemmis, Mt Britton, Nebo, Oxford, Strathfield, Turrawulla, Valkyrie: $133,060

4757 Broken River, Crediton, Dalrymple Heights, Eungella, Eungella Dam: $131,853

4800 Andromache, Brandy Creek, Breadalbane, Cannon Valley, Cape Conway, Cape Gloucester, Conway, Conway Beach, Crystal Brook, Dingo Beach, Dittmer, Erlando Beach, Foxdale, Glen Isla, Goorganga Creek, Goorganga Plains, Gregory River, Gunyarra, Hamilton Plains, Hideaway Bay, Kelsey Creek, Laguna Quays, Lake Proserpine, Lethebrook, Mount Julian, Mount Marlow, Mount Pluto, Myrtlevale, North Gregory, Palm Grove, Pauls Pocket, Preston, Proserpine, Riordanvale, Silver Creek, Strathdickie, Sugarloaf, Thoopara, Wilson Beach: $129,700

4744 Moranbah, Peak Downs Mine: $129,385

4750 Bucasia, Shoal Point: $127,628

4745 Dysart, Norwich Park: $126,805

4746 German Creek, May Downs, Middlemount: $126,722

4799 Bloomsbury, Midge Point: $126,563

4753 Devereux Creek, Marian: $126,363

4754 Benholme, Dows Creek, Mia Mia, Mirani, Mount Martin, Pinevale, Septimus: $126,268

4804 Collinsville, Mount Coolon, Mount Wyatt, Newlands, Scottville, Springlands: $123,208

4756 Finch Hatton, Netherdale: $107,660

4743 Glenden, Suttor: $105,162

4707 Collaroy, St Lawrence, The Percy Group: $101,192

4739 Carmila: $99,665

4802 Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Flametree, Jubilee Pocket, Mandalay, Mount Rooper, Shute Harbour, Shutehaven, Whitsundays, Woodwark: $93,034

4803 Hamilton Island: $51,455

4801 Hayman Island: $28,993