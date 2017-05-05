Retro vans coming up north.

REVVIN' UP: The brand new event at Conway Beach Tourist Park will feature vintage and retro vans.

VINTAGE vehicle lovers better strap themselves in, because a new special event is coming to the Whitsundays.

Following on from its popular annual Cars at Conway, Conway Beach Tourist Park is holding a new event - Vintage and Retro Vans.

The vintage van exhibition will feature more than 20 vehicles from across Queensland.

Visitors will get to vote on what they think is the best van and an array of prizes will be awarded on the day.

Conway Beach Tourist Park owner Debbie Brown said the theme was a bit different to what spectators would normally expect.

"It's a bit of a first for up here. The whole retro and van thing is quite a big thing down south,” she said.

"We thought we would do a show here to highlight all those old vans and particularly the ones that have been done up. It will be similar to the car show we have in November.”

Ms Brown said they were still inviting any van owners or vintage and retro car owners to enter their treasured vehicles in the exhibition.

"We hope it grows into a really big event for north Queensland,” Ms Brown said.

"We're hoping to get lots of people through the gate to have a look.”

There will be plenty to do on the day, with food vendors and plenty of activities for the kids, including train rides and pool facilities.

Ms Brown said they already had vans coming from as far as Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast, but they would also like a strong contingent of local owners.

"It will be quite inspiring,” she said.

"There's lost of people buying old vans because they are sturdy and cheaper.

"For those people looking to do a few repairs and do them up then this will be a really inspiring show for those people.

"It will be a family day and a really fun weekend all round.”

Visitors are invited to book a spot at the park and make it a weekend with the exhibition to be held on Saturday, May 6.

For more information contact the park on 49473147 or visit their Facebook page Conway Beach Tourist Park, Whitsundays.

