Return flights from only $1

IT'S hard to beat $33 flights to the Whitsundays.

But today, Tigerair will also offer $1 return tickets on their Brisbane-Whitsunday and Whitsunday-Sydney flights.

Between mid-July and mid-September 14,000 fares across Tigerair's 22 domestic routes will become available with a $1 return flight from midday today until midday May 13 (or until sold out).

From July 10 to September 14 outbound flights from Brisbane to the Whitsunday could cost as little as $79 with a return ticket costing $1.

The Whitsunday-Sydney route from July 18 to September 14 could see outbound costs as low as $109 with return flights for $1.

Tigerair Australia head of communications Vanessa Regan said anyone wanting to secure their $1 return flight should book fast.

"One dollar doesn't buy you much these days and the opportunity to return from your holiday for less than the cost of a newspaper or bus ticket is phenomenal when you think about it," she said.

"As always the best value deals are expected to be snapped up first so we urge bargain seekers to jump online as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."

YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE LATEST DEALS HERE