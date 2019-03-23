Return of touch footy

TOUCH FOOTBALL: All Whitsunday Touch teams need to have fees paid by the end of March and all players need to be registered.

When you are registered you are covered by the touch association insurance.

There have been a number of injuries in the past three weeks and if you are not registered you are not covered.

Teams who are not registered and fees paid will not receive team points from April onwards.

A reminder that teams are required to supply a referee unless previously arranged.

Anyone interested in being paid to referee games, please see the committee ASAP.

If anyone can assist with laying turf, please contact the club or come down to the fields.

WHITSUNDAY TOUCH MONDAY NIGHT DRAW

6pm

Concrete Feet v Shirtfront; Ref: Can't Touch This.

Eclipse C v Get Glazed; Ref: John.

Mischief Crew v Oddballs B; Ref: Shakane/Oddballs C.

6.50pm

Can't Touch This v Oddballs C; Ref: In the Crear/Eclipse C.

Ray White v Thunder 1; Ref: Concrete Feet/ Shirtfront (Line).

Eclipse B v Untouchables; Ref: John/Airlie Mixed.

7.40pm

In the Crear v Eclipse A/Thunder 2; Ref: Ray White.

Airlie Mixed v Whitehaven; Ref: Eclipse B/Thunder 1.

Whitmonday Eagles v Vogue; Ref: Mischief Crew/Untouchables.