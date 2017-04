Return to power a cause for celebration

Power has returned to parts of Cannonvale.

MANY Cannonvale residents have been given a good reason to celebrate.

And Cassandra Turner didn't hesitate to do so as power was restored to her residence in Border Drive.

Describing the feeling as like 'New Years Eve 1999', Ms Turner thanked emergency workers for bringing back a sense of normality.

According to Ergon Energy's schedule, 80% of Cannonvale and Airlie Beach residents should have power by Friday.