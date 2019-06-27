Rev heads race to annual car festival

The Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will be held from June 28-30 at the Laidley Showgrounds.

The Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival will be held from June 28-30 at the Laidley Showgrounds. Contributed

GET your engines started and admire a number of classic cars, browse through dozens of market stalls, swing along on the dance floor and enjoy a drive-in movie at the Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival.

Over three big days from June 28-30, the Laidley Showgrounds will be transformed for this much-loved annual event which brings car fanatics from across the region together for a weekend of fun.

The festival will kick off on Friday night with its first ever drive-in movie being shown. The Nicholas Cage blockbuster Gone in 60 seconds will be shown on the big screen at 7.30pm.

For cars who are parked further away, the movie can be heard through your FM radio.

Across the weekend visitors will have the opportunity to get up close to a number of classic cars which were built before 1980 for the Retro Show 'n' Shine competition, dance along to a number of live bands, wander through the retro market stalls, take a look through the vintage caravan display and cheer on the pooches in the best dressed competition.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor, Tanya Milligan, said seeing Laidley transform for the festival was truly a sight to be behold.

"The Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival really does have something for everyone; from garage sales town-wide to car boot sales, the retro markets and a whole corner dedicated to the kids to make it a family affair," she said.

"The Linelockers will perform from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, June 29, and are real gone, authentic, 1950's rockabilly and honky tonk musicians.

"The vintage caravan display is open for inspection from 11am to 2pm and includes spectacularly refurbished retro vans with all the themed paraphernalia. These people travel from interstate to this event and the vans are worth checking out."

For more information about the Laidley Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival, log onto www.chromeclutterretrofestival.com.