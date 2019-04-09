Menu
Revamped 'tap and go' licences now available

9th Apr 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 2:50 PM

UPGRADED licence cards will be rolled out across Queensland from this month.

Transport and Main Roads spokesperson Andrew Mahon said a new contract for the state's licence products gave TMR the opportunity to refresh the design and move to a contactless card.

"The new cards will maximise customer value for money and have several benefits," Mr Mahon said. "The current cards have a visible microchip, which requires them to be inserted in scanners for reading, but the new cards will be contactless, so they will be tapped on a scanner."

"The updated design means the chip, which is now contained within the card, is no longer visible, allowing space for bigger font to assist police and security staff reading the cards.

"The cards also have updated security features."

Mr Mahon said the rollout would also include a new photo identification card to help younger Queenslanders.

"We are aware young people who don't have a learner licence may still need photo identification to prove their age and access community services," he said.

"Since April 1, the current Adult Proof of Age card has become the Photo Identification card and eligibility for the card has been reduced from 18 to 15-years old.

''First-time class C (car) learner applicants who hold a Photo ID card will be eligible for a $40 reduced fee.

"The Photo Identification card and new Marine Licence Indicator cards started rolling out from April 1.

"Remaining licence cards, including driver and heavy vehicle licences, will be available from mid-June this year."

contactless cards editors picks id card learner licence licences
Ipswich Queensland Times

