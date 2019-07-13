Revamping a children's room? You need to know this

This particular room in the house is well known for developing a few common characteristics, and they don't discriminate between homes, large or small, from country to coast.

It's the headquarters of holes in walls, stained floors, hidden-but-not-so-hidden pile of rubbish, and of course a certain smell that defies logic, only to name a few of these special traits.

Yes, I'm talking about a boy's bedroom. There's a fine line between balancing a room that's playful and young, while still maintaining a sophistication that's appropriate for years to come.

Here are some cheap and cheerful, real life tips on keeping the grubbiest room in the house as Instagram-ready as possible;

1. Starting with the bed, personally I love a metal frame for boys as it can't absorb anything, for example natural hair oil or fruit juice, making it super hygienic.

2. Dark, neutral linen is a no-brainer, however, be strategic with your selection and choose something with texture and pattern. This will confuse the human eye into questioning whether the linen is actually stained or just part of the fabric.

3. Crisp white walls have a survival period of about 12 seconds, so with longevity as key, it's important to think outside the box. To save those walls, consider a painted stripe, geometric inspired shapes or even a stencilled wallpaper that your little man can paint on a rainy day.

4. For an easy transition from childhood into teen years and adult life, decorative elements that are equally boyish and mature like an uber cool gallery wall, make a good choice. Fill the wall with energetic and masculine inspired pieces that he loves.

5. Lamps? Consider solid steel with a heavy base. Pendant lights? You have a death wish. Curtains? Wash them weekly.

OK, that may be a little OTT, but these are all the important issues that require full attention for boys' rooms.

Top heavy or lightweight lamps are not ideal, I'd be more inclined to source more masculine, sturdy and practical options for reading. Window treatments in boys' rooms can make a lovely statement and enhance the style of the room. Two-tone curtains, beautiful linen, roman blinds with a feature trim and white shutters are my personal favourite.

6. A boy's room should balance youthful accents with a mature foundation and it's through colour and furniture selection this can be achieved.

Shelving is a parent's saviour, and with style-consistent baskets or boxes, you have the ability to clean up in a matter of seconds.

Arrange toys on shelves, making them accent opposed to an eyesore.

And just know that when you see those lovely images on Pinterest, it took mum and dad at least seven hours to get that room even remotely photo ready.

