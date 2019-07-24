Menu
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves Ipswich Courthouse with his wife Karina following his guilty verdict in June. Cordell Richardson
REVEALED: Antoniolli's plan to fight fraud conviction

Hayden Johnson
24th Jul 2019 12:37 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM
FORMER mayor Andrew Antoniolli will appeal his conviction on 13 charges of fraud.

Antoniolli, 48, was found guilty of fraud by Magistrate Anthony Gett on June 6.

His defence team has appealed the conviction.

The former Ipswich mayor is still due to be sentenced in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 30.

In finding Antoniolli guilty on all charges, Mr Gett described the defendant as "largely self-serving and significantly contrived".

During the trial, the court heard Antoniolli would purchase items at events using council funding.

His trial largely centred around a $5000 Trek racing bicycle Antoniolli acquired from Ipswich's Yellow Jersey Bike Shop.

After last month's verdict, Antoniolli's solicitor Dan Rogers successfully applied for the sentence to be adjourned until July 30 and that it be given by a Brisbane magistrate and not an Ipswich magistrate.

Antoniolli was released on bail.

