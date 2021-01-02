REVEALED: Cheapest suburb to rent in the Whitsundays

Rental prices for several types of property are on the rise across the Whitsundays. Photo: Lee Constable

Rental prices across the Whitsundays are on the rise with residents paying up to a $40 a week more since the same time last year.

The December Real Estate Institute of Queensland market report revealed jumps in rental prices across the region, with the 4802 postcode proving to be the priciest.

In the last quarter of 2020, three-bedroom houses in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Jubilee Pocket and Shute Harbour were on the market for a weekly price of $440.

This was a $40 leap for the same area since the previous quarter.

Coming in second was the 4800 postcode, which covers Cannon Valley, Conway, Dingo Beach, Proserpine, Riordanvale, Strathdickie and Wilson Beach at $370 a week.

This was an increase of $37 a week from the previous quarter.

In Bowen, a three-bedroom rental cost $300 a week, which was on par with rental costs earlier in 2020.

It was the same story for two-bedroom units with rentals in the 4802 postcode setting residents back $325 a week.

However, the price rise in this area only marginally increased by $5.

It was almost $100 a week cheaper to rent in the 4800 postcode with an average price of $230 a week, which was a $20 increase from the previous quarter.

Bowen renters paid $245 a week for a two-bedroom unit, just $5 more than earlier in 2020.

In the whole Whitsunday region, the median rental price for a one-bedroom flat rose by $25 in the last quarter and now sat at $235 a week.

The rental price for a both a two bedroom and three bedroom flat increased by $20.

The average price for a two bedroom flat was now $300 while a three bedroom flat would cost about $350 per week.

The cost of renting a two-bedroom house increased, however three-bedroom houses remained steady and four-bedroom houses dropped.

The rise in prices came alongside a drop in availability where in the three months from June to September, vacancy rates dropped by 1.2 per cent.