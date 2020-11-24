REVEALED: Companies vying for slice of Shute Harbour rebuild

A shortlist of applicants for the Shute Harbour terminal will be put to the council tomorrow. Picture: Supplied

THE companies vying for a slice of the new Shute Harbour terminal have been revealed.

After significant damage during Cyclone Debbie, a $54.5 million rebuild is under way at the site.

Construction of the seawall and pontoons has begun and plans are in the works for several commercial activities including a cafe, office space, fuel facility, ticketing booths, pontoon berthing and small tourism operating areas.

Whitsunday Regional Council officers have short-listed applicants who submitted expressions of interest for different aspects of the facility.

Other expressions were ranked in order of their suitability.

Office space

The Department of Transport and Main Roads secured the top spot followed by CCIG Investments trading as Daydream Island Resort.

The Riverside Coal Transport Company trading as Riverside Marine were ranked in third spot.

Riverside Marine own and operate a wide variety of vessels including luxury catamarans, tugs, dredges, car ferries and barges, and operate Magnetic Island ferries.

The $54.5 million Shute Harbour restoration begun earlier this year. Picture: Supplied

Fuel facility management

There were six respondents for the fuel facility management with Riverside Coal Transport Company, trading as Riverside Marine, ranked first.

The Trustee for The Darrouzet Property Trust, acting as Coral Sea Marina Resort, was ranked second.

Hamilton Island based luxury cruise company Ricochet Yachting was third and nominated an interest in hydrogen provision.

However, it was decided this was outside the scope of expression of interest.

Ronald Lightfoot and Catherine Zanevra, trading as Whistling Moose Graphics, were also considered but have not been recommended by officers.

Mr Lightfoot and Ms Zanevra have an ABN listed under their names for Shute Harbour Fuel and Supplies, which was registered in July this year and lists the principal place of business as Shute Harbour.

Great Barrier Reef Care, also located in Shute Harbour, is listed under their name and was registered in November 2019.

It was recommended that Riverside Marine and Coral Sea Marina Resort be short-listed for the fuel management facility.

The rebuild includes a new seawall, pontoons and marine facility. Picture: Supplied

Terminal ticketing/booths

Eight companies expressed interest in the terminal ticketing and booths and it was recommended all of them be short-listed.

Cruise Whitsundays was ranked in the top spot followed by Sojourn Properties, trading as Elysian Eco Retreat.

Reefstar cruises, Palm Bay corporation, Island Transfers, Whitsunday Paradise Explorer, Riverside Marine and Pioneer Adventures were also listed.

Pontoon berthing

Eight companies expressed interest in pontoon berthing with the Department of Transport and Main Roads earning the top rank.

In terms of managing the pontoon berthing, the owner of Coral Sea Marina, Paul Darrouzet, was ranked first followed by David John Sales.

Daydream Island Resort, Cruise Whitsundays, Elysian Eco Retreat, Explore Group, Reefstar Cruises, Riverside Marine and Ricochet Yachting were also included and officers recommended all should be considered.

Small tourism operators

Island Transfers, Whitsunday Island Camping Connection and Salty Dog Sea Kayaking lodged interest as small tourism operators for the facility with all set to be considered.

Only one expression of interest was lodged for the cafe from CCIG Investments Pty Ltd, which is the company that owns Daydream Island.

There were not specific responses for the retail sector of the development.

Companies on the list will now be invited to submit written tenders for the project before a final decision is made.

The shortlist will be discussed at the ordinary Whitsunday Regional Council meeting in Bowen on Wednesday.