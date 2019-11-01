REVEALED: Dramatic changes to Whitsunday voting boundaries

CHANGE: Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox originally proposed changes only to the Division 2 and 3 boundary line.

CHANGE: Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox originally proposed changes only to the Division 2 and 3 boundary line. Georgia Simpson

THE ELECTORAL Commission of Queensland has unveiled its new voting boundaries today with dramatic changes to some divisions being revealed.

Earlier this year the Electoral Commission of Queensland proposed a change to the current boundaries in a bid to equalise population numbers in the Whitsunday Regional Council's six divisions.

The new boundaries would see a change to almost every boundary to not only reflect current population numbers but reflect potential growth in divisions.

The proposal was a point of contention for residents and councillors, with some believing that the sweeping changes could be solved by moving only the boundaries between Division 2 and Division 3.

The agitation between councillors became apparent at a council meeting in September when a motion to submit an official stance to change only Division 2 and Division 3 was carried 6 - 1.

Division 3 councillor and Deputy Mayor John Collins went against the grain at the meeting, announcing to those in attendance that he had submitted his own support of the boundary proposal by ECQ.

Today the ECQ has announced it has determined to retain the proposed boundaries as the final boundaries.

The changes will take place as of the next local government election on March 28, 2020.

The ECQ said the change would 'generate the most sustainable enrolment outcome while also addressing connectivity concerns raised within many of the public submissions.'

Close to 75 comments were lodged during the public consultation phase of the changes.

The ECQ said 50 comments supported the proposed boundaries, with one being a petition with more than 90 signatories.

It was noted that the majority of the signatories were largely from the eastern parts of the council, such as Proserpine, Cannonvale, Strathdickie and the surrounding areas.

The initial submission by Whitsunday Regional Council was supported by 12 comments, one of which was a petition with close to 400 signatories.

The ECQ said most signatories of the petition were from the Bowen and Collinsville areas.

In approving the boundary changes, the ECQ conceded that the final boundaries would not reflect the preferences expressed by some submitters, but said it is considered to be the 'best option for achieving longer-term enrolment stability across the entire Council area'.