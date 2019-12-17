Revealed: This is what Elton John will be singing at concert
ELTON John is set to serenade Brisbane on Wednesday and Thursday nights as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.
The larger-than-life musician is touring Australia for the final time, performing 15 shows from November to January.
The 72-year-old singer has struggled to keep out of the spotlight during his tour in Australia, swearing at security guards during the show and being caught throwing his bag out of the plane.
But despite the stories during his visit, Sir Elton has earned raved reviews for his show, where he will be performing hits including Tiny Dancer and Crocodile Rock.
After playing Brisbane Entertainment Centre this week, Sir Elton will return to the venue on January 16 and also play Sirromet Wines southeast of Brisbane on January 18-19.
Setlist from Rod Laver Arena show, Melbourne
N.B. Setlist is subject to change
1. Bennie and the Jets
2. All the Girls Love Alice
3. I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
4. Border Song
5. Tiny Dancer
6. Philadelphia Freedom
7. Indian Sunset
8. Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
9. Take Me to the Pilot
10. Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
11. Someone Saved My Life Tonight
12. Levon
13. Candle in the Wind
14. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
15. Burn Down the Mission
16. Daniel
17. I Want Love
18. Sad Songs (Say So Much)
19. Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
20. The Bitch is Back
21. I'm Still Standing
22. Crocodile Rock
23. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
Encore:
24. Your Song
25. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road