Revealed: Every Mackay region council candidate for 2020
AFTER nominations for the 2020 Local Government elections closed at noon today, we now know the names of every person running for a position on council.
And there are plenty of new faces thrown in the mix.
Tomorrow, ballot draws will take place determining which order the candidates will be listed on your ballot paper.
If you are unsure who to vote for, don’t worry. You still have until March 28 to pick your 10 favourite candidates.
See the full list of candidates below:
MACKAY
Mayor candidates:
Greg Williamson – Greg Williamson Alliance (uncontested)
Councillor candidates:
Laurence Bonaventura – Independent
Tony Borics – Independent
Ian Christensen – Christensen & Keioskie
Jo-Ann Clout – Independent
Justin Englert – Greg Williamson Alliance
Greg Fisher – Greg Williamson Alliance
Ross Gee – Greg Williamson Alliance
Michelle Green – Greg Williamson Alliance
Shane Hamilton – Independent
Belinda Hassan – Greg Williamson Alliance
Jeff Keioskie – Christensen & Keioskie
Fran Mann – Greg Williamson Alliance
Karen May – Greg Williamson Alliance
Craig Menkins – Greg Williamson Alliance
Ayril Paton – Greg Williamson Alliance
Russell Seymour – Independent
Pauline Townsend – Greg Williamson Alliance
ISAAC
Mayor candidates:
Anne Baker – Independent (uncontested)
Councillor candidates:
Greg Austen – Division 1 – Independent (uncontested)
Nick Wheeler – Division 2 – Independent
Sandy Moffat – Division 2 – Independent
Gina Lacey – Division 3 – Independent (uncontested)
Simon West – Division 4 – Independent (uncontested)
Kelly Vea Vea – Division 5 – Independent (uncontested)
Lyn Jones – Division 6 – Independent (uncontested)
Jane Pickels – Division 7 – Independent (uncontested)
Vivienne Coleman – Division 8 – Independent
Jennifer Ennis – Division 8 – Independent
Karen Hindle – Division 8 – Independent
WHITSUNDAY
Mayor candidates:
Andrew Willcox – Independent (uncontested)
Councillor candidates:
Jan Clifford – Division 1 – Independent
Mark Yore – Division 1 – Independent
Jess Kelly – Division 1 – Independent
Al Grundy – Division 2 – Independent
Lachlan Queenan – Division 2 – Independent
Heidi Ward – Division 2 – Independent
John Collins – Division 3 – Independent
Brian Skead – Division 3 – Independent
Peter Lawton – Division 4 – Independent
Brett Murphy – Division 4 – Independent
Michelle Wright – Division 4 – Independent
Gary Simpson – Division 5 – Independent
Michael Brunker – Division 5 – Independent
Dave Clark – Division 5 – Independent
If the Daily Mercury or Whitsunday Times is yet to do a candidate profile with you, please get in touch.
Mackay: Rainee.Shepperson@dailymercury.com.au
Isaac: Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.ay
Whitsunday: Laura.Thomas@whitsundaytimes.com.au