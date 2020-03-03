Menu
Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson is the only mayor candidate in the Mackay 2020 local government election.
Revealed: Every Mackay region council candidate for 2020

Rainee Shepperson
3rd Mar 2020 4:15 PM
AFTER nominations for the 2020 Local Government elections closed at noon today, we now know the names of every person running for a position on council.

And there are plenty of new faces thrown in the mix.

Tomorrow, ballot draws will take place determining which order the candidates will be listed on your ballot paper.

If you are unsure who to vote for, don’t worry. You still have until March 28 to pick your 10 favourite candidates.

See the full list of candidates below:

MACKAY

Mayor candidates:

Greg Williamson – Greg Williamson Alliance (uncontested)

Councillor candidates:

Martin Bella – Independent

Laurence Bonaventura – Independent

Tony Borics – Independent

Ian Christensen – Christensen & Keioskie

Jo-Ann Clout – Independent

Justin Englert – Greg Williamson Alliance

Greg Fisher – Greg Williamson Alliance

Ross Gee – Greg Williamson Alliance

Frank Gilbert – Independent

Michelle Green – Greg Williamson Alliance

Shane Hamilton – Independent

Belinda Hassan – Greg Williamson Alliance

Alison Jones – Independent

Jeff Keioskie – Christensen & Keioskie

Fran Mann – Greg Williamson Alliance

Karen May – Greg Williamson Alliance

Craig Menkins – Greg Williamson Alliance

Ayril Paton – Greg Williamson Alliance

Russell Seymour – Independent

Peter Sheedy – Independent

Pauline Townsend – Greg Williamson Alliance

ISAAC

Mayor candidates:

Anne Baker – Independent (uncontested)

Councillor candidates:

Greg Austen – Division 1 – Independent (uncontested)

Nick Wheeler – Division 2 – Independent

Sandy Moffat – Division 2 – Independent

Gina Lacey – Division 3 – Independent (uncontested)

Simon West – Division 4 – Independent (uncontested)

Kelly Vea Vea – Division 5 – Independent (uncontested)

Lyn Jones – Division 6 – Independent (uncontested)

Jane Pickels – Division 7 – Independent (uncontested)

Vivienne Coleman – Division 8 – Independent

Jennifer Ennis – Division 8 – Independent

Karen Hindle – Division 8 – Independent

WHITSUNDAY

Mayor candidates:

Andrew Willcox – Independent (uncontested)

Councillor candidates:

Jan Clifford – Division 1 – Independent

Mark Yore – Division 1 – Independent

Jess Kelly – Division 1 – Independent

Al Grundy – Division 2 – Independent

Lachlan Queenan – Division 2 – Independent

Heidi Ward – Division 2 – Independent

John Collins – Division 3 – Independent

Brian Skead – Division 3 – Independent

Peter Lawton – Division 4 – Independent

Brett Murphy – Division 4 – Independent

Michelle Wright – Division 4 – Independent

Gary Simpson – Division 5 – Independent

Michael Brunker – Division 5 – Independent

Dave Clark – Division 5 – Independent

If the Daily Mercury or Whitsunday Times is yet to do a candidate profile with you, please get in touch.

Mackay: Rainee.Shepperson@dailymercury.com.au

Isaac: Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.ay

Whitsunday: Laura.Thomas@whitsundaytimes.com.au

