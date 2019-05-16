Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSED: The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be brought back to life, after Whitsunday Regional Council have revealed the first look at the new design for the exterior of the building.
CLOSED: The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be brought back to life, after Whitsunday Regional Council have revealed the first look at the new design for the exterior of the building. Whitsunday Regional Council
Council News

REVEALED: First look at new PEC design

Georgia Simpson
by
16th May 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE heart and soul of Proserpine has all the required funding to get beating once again, and designs are being finalised for the redevelopment.

Whitsunday Regional Council has unveiled the first of the new designs for the exterior of the building, and the Whitsunday Times can confirm it's looking very flash.

SLICK: The first look at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre design.
SLICK: The first look at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre design. Contributed

The entertainment centre has been closed since Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the region over two years ago, and the Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and Deputy Mayor John Collins have been working hard to secure more than $10 million in state and federal funding for the redevelopment of the complex.

The design shows a sleek, modern exterior for the new building that has been extended out to the street.

The timeless design will be a welcome addition to Proserpine's Main St.

proserpine development proserpine entertainment centre whitsunday developement whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

    premium_icon HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

    Council News The proposed design was put under the microscope on Thursday by key stakeholders.

    NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

    premium_icon NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

    Business Mine expansion a boost to local jobs

    Calmer seas ahead with $2.5m

    premium_icon Calmer seas ahead with $2.5m

    News Whitsunday maritime industry will see $2.5m under LNP.