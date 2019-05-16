REVEALED: First look at new PEC design

CLOSED: The Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be brought back to life, after Whitsunday Regional Council have revealed the first look at the new design for the exterior of the building.

THE heart and soul of Proserpine has all the required funding to get beating once again, and designs are being finalised for the redevelopment.

Whitsunday Regional Council has unveiled the first of the new designs for the exterior of the building, and the Whitsunday Times can confirm it's looking very flash.

SLICK: The first look at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre design. Contributed

The entertainment centre has been closed since Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the region over two years ago, and the Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and Deputy Mayor John Collins have been working hard to secure more than $10 million in state and federal funding for the redevelopment of the complex.

The design shows a sleek, modern exterior for the new building that has been extended out to the street.

The timeless design will be a welcome addition to Proserpine's Main St.