REVEALED: First look at plans for iconic Whitsunday venue

360: The north and east views of the new Flagstaff Hill development. Supplied

THE final design of Bowen's iconic Flagstaff Hill has been endorsed with demolition to the old structure to begin shortly.

For first time visitors to Bowen, Flagstaff Hill is one of the earliest stops on the itinerary and an impressive $4 million revitalisation is set to take it well into the future.

The endorsement of the new building and tender for the demolition of the old building were given at the September 25 council ordinary meeting.

The tender for the $95,0000 demolition was awarded to Mathinna Pty Ltd trading as P&C Welding and Constructions, with the tear down to begin on December 28.

The long-awaited development will replace the former centre, which was damaged during Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

LUNCH: The render for the 100 seat cafe at the Flagstaff Hill development. Supplied

The new design will incorporate a conference centre, cultural centre, outdoor amphitheatre area, cafe and gift shop.

The cafe and restaurant area will hold up to 100 guests at a time.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the new space would use large glass panels to provide a "full three-sixty degree view of Bowen".

"We really wanted to maximise the view out to the ocean and Gloucester Island," he said.

"However those in Bowen would know that it really is quite stunning at night from the top of the hill, so we also wanted to be able to show that off."

With a number of proposed designs to decide upon, Cr Willcox said the final decision would allow the area's indigenous heritage to shine.

He said the new building would also help Bowen in the emerging Whitsunday cruise ship market.

VIEWS: The south and west perspectives of the new Flagstaff Hill development. Supplied

"We know that the people on these ships want to experience indigenous cultures and we have a rich and diverse range of cultures in Bowen to celebrate," Cr Willcox said.

"This building is how we break into that cruise ship market and get people on a day trip up to Bowen.

"We have worked closely with organisations like Girudala on how we can maximise the potential of this new building."

It is currently unknown when the construction of the new building will start however, Cr Willcox said it would be "very soon".

The development of the new facility is expected to support about 13 jobs during the construction phase.

"With funding from both the Federal and State Government there are timelines on these kinds of projects, so council is moving quickly to progress the development," Cr Willcox said.